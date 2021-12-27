Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Kahoot : The Drops app supports language learning goals for the new year

12/27/2021 | 02:47pm EST
News
December 27, 2021
The Drops app supports language learning goals for the new year

Polyglot and language coach names Drops as a go-to resource on her language learning journey

Shannon Kennedy of the Eurolinguiste blog highlights the Drops app as one of the resources she is using to learn multiple languages, including Japanese, Chinese and Russian.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 19:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,8 M - -
Net income 2021 9,21 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 313x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 617 M 2 610 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,43 $
Average target price 7,69 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-49.75%2 629
ADOBE INC.13.90%271 025
WORKDAY INC.16.04%69 513
AUTODESK, INC.-7.97%61 810
DATADOG, INC.83.22%56 275
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.96%50 457