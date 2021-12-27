|
Kahoot : The Drops app supports language learning goals for the new year
News
December 27, 2021
The Drops app supports language learning goals for the new year
Polyglot and language coach names Drops as a go-to resource on her language learning journey
Shannon Kennedy of the Eurolinguiste blog highlights the Drops app as one of the resources she is using to learn multiple languages, including Japanese, Chinese and Russian.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 19:46:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about KAHOOT! ASA
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
93,8 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
9,21 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
107 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|313x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
2 617 M
2 610 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|26,8x
|EV / Sales 2022
|14,2x
|Nbr of Employees
|415
|Free-Float
|65,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|
5,43 $
|Average target price
|
7,69 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
41,6%