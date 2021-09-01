Kahoot : Tutor House names Kahoot! as a top educational resource for teachers and students

News
September 1, 2021
Tutor House names Kahoot! as a top educational resource for teachers and students
Kahoot! is highlighted as an innovative platform that makes it easy for educators to bring interactive learning to their lessons
Alex Dyer, founder of Tutor House, recommends Kahoot! as one of the best resources to help teachers power up engagement and student participation in classes.
