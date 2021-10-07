Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : Vimeo blog recommends Kahoot! to keep work teams connected virtually

10/07/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
October 7, 2021
Vimeo blog recommends Kahoot! to keep work teams connected virtually

Kahoot! makes it easy to create your own learning sessions that bring teams together from any location, says Alysha Parker for Vimeo

For distributed work teams looking for new ways to stay connected, build teamwork and learn online, Kahoot! is highlighted as a top tool to foster interactivity and engagement with trivia sessions.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 21:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,9 M - -
Net income 2021 8,98 M - -
Net cash 2021 73,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 957 M 3 501 M -
EV / Sales 2021 318x
EV / Sales 2022 168x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-32.30%3 616
ADOBE INC.14.03%271 353
WORKDAY INC.6.98%63 570
AUTODESK, INC.-9.62%60 991
TWILIO INC.-6.39%56 135
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.27%47 843