Kahoot : Vimeo blog recommends Kahoot! to keep work teams connected virtually

News
October 7, 2021
Vimeo blog recommends Kahoot! to keep work teams connected virtually
Kahoot! makes it easy to create your own learning sessions that bring teams together from any location, says Alysha Parker for Vimeo
For distributed work teams looking for new ways to stay connected, build teamwork and learn online, Kahoot! is highlighted as a top tool to foster interactivity and engagement with trivia sessions.
Read the full article here.
