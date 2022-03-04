Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : Wakelet names Kahoot! one of the best platforms for teacher productivity

03/04/2022 | 05:39pm EST
News
March 4, 2022
Wakelet names Kahoot! one of the best platforms for teacher productivity

With Kahoot!, educators can add engagement and playful interactivity to presentations, assessments, review and more

In Wakelet's picks for this year's 5 best productivity solutions for teachers, Kahoot! is recommended as a top platform to get started with playful learning in the classroom.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 159x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 319 M 1 319 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float -
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,70 $
Average target price 5,39 $
Spread / Average Target 99,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-44.46%1 419
ADOBE INC.-19.04%216 548
WORKDAY INC.-10.18%61 588
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.53%47 512
DATADOG, INC.-16.65%46 603
AUTODESK, INC.-23.00%46 194