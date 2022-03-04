|
Kahoot : Wakelet names Kahoot! one of the best platforms for teacher productivity
News
March 4, 2022
Wakelet names Kahoot! one of the best platforms for teacher productivity
With Kahoot!, educators can add engagement and playful interactivity to presentations, assessments, review and more
In Wakelet's picks for this year's 5 best productivity solutions for teachers, Kahoot! is recommended as a top platform to get started with playful learning in the classroom.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:38:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about KAHOOT! ASA
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
92,1 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
8,79 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
112 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|159x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 319 M
1 319 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|13,1x
|EV / Sales 2022
|6,89x
|Nbr of Employees
|422
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|
2,70 $
|Average target price
|
5,39 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
99,9%