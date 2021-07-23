Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 07/23 10:25:23 am
41.92 NOK   +0.10%
07/23KAHOOT : in the news roundup, July 23
PU
07/23KAHOOT : around the world, July 23
PU
07/23KAHOOT : WikiHow recommends playing Kahoot! to have fun with your friends virtually
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : WikiHow recommends playing Kahoot! to have fun with your friends virtually

07/23/2021 | 08:18pm EDT
News
July 23, 2021
wikiHow recommends playing Kahoot! to have fun with your friends virtually

Kahoot! trivia sessions can bring friends and loved ones anywhere together for a fun virtual experience

For those looking to stay connected with their friends virtually, wikiHow suggests gathering online to play games, such as trivia sessions on Kahoot!.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 00:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 228x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 237 M 2 236 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,73 $
Average target price 8,23 $
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-55.97%3 234
ADOBE INC.25.14%277 846
TWILIO INC.21.08%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.1.04%63 527
WORKDAY INC.0.33%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.20%49 049