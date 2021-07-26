Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Kahoot : Work teams can enjoy a virtual game night with Kahoot!

07/26/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
News
July 26, 2021
Work teams can enjoy a virtual game night with Kahoot!

Kahoot! makes it easy to create your own quiz for game night with your co-workers, says Ernest Hamilton for Latin Post

For those looking for new inspiration on having fun with friends, family or colleagues virtually, Kahoot! offers an easy way to organize a trivia game night that can be played in-person or online.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 21:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 990x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 532 M 2 212 M -
EV / Sales 2021 202x
EV / Sales 2022 108x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,32 $
Average target price 8,23 $
Spread / Average Target -80,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-55.97%3 234
ADOBE INC.25.14%277 846
TWILIO INC.21.08%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.2.39%63 527
WORKDAY INC.0.33%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.20%49 049