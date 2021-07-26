Kahoot : Work teams can enjoy a virtual game night with Kahoot!

News
July 26, 2021
Work teams can enjoy a virtual game night with Kahoot!
Kahoot! makes it easy to create your own quiz for game night with your co-workers, says Ernest Hamilton for Latin Post
For those looking for new inspiration on having fun with friends, family or colleagues virtually, Kahoot! offers an easy way to organize a trivia game night that can be played in-person or online.
