  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : World Scholarship Forum highlights Kahoot! as one of the year's best educational apps

03/25/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
News
March 25, 2022
World Scholarship Forum highlights Kahoot! as one of the year's best educational apps

With Kahoot!, educators can create engaging learning experiences for their students in minutes

In their roundup of this year's top 15 learning apps for schools, World Scholarship Forum spotlights Kahoot! for making it easy for any educator to bring playful learning into their classroom.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:46:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 186x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 598 M 1 598 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,17 $
Average target price 5,39 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-41.07%1 548
ADOBE INC.-23.79%203 840
WORKDAY, INC.-11.70%60 549
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.18%48 730
DATADOG, INC.-14.54%47 780
AUTODESK, INC.-24.23%46 297