Kahoot : World Scholarship Forum highlights Kahoot! as one of the year's best educational apps
News
March 25, 2022
World Scholarship Forum highlights Kahoot! as one of the year's best educational apps
With Kahoot!, educators can create engaging learning experiences for their students in minutes
In their roundup of this year's top 15 learning apps for schools, World Scholarship Forum spotlights Kahoot! for making it easy for any educator to bring playful learning into their classroom.
Read the full article here.
