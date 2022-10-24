Kahoot : and Amazon Future Engineer collaborate to launch virtual tour of Moon-bound technology

Oslo, Norway (October 24, 2022)- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced it is collaborating with Amazon Future Engineer, a childhood-to-career computer science education program, to launch an interactive virtual tour of technologies flying as a demonstration on NASA's Orion spacecraft as part of the Artemis I mission.

Artemis I is the first flight test of the Space Launch System rocket that will carry the Orion spacecraft and experimental technology, called Callisto®, to space during upcoming launch, currently slated for November 2022. The Callisto technology, developed by Lockheed Martin and in partnership with Amazon Alexa and Webex by Cisco, includes the Amazon Alexa voice AI and video communication tools from Webex. During Artemis I, engineers will test these technologies with the goal to potentially make space travel easier for astronauts in the future.

In this virtual tour on Kahoot!, learners explore how technologies such as voice artificial intelligence-with Alexa-and two-way video communication by Webex are being tested in NASA's Artemis I mission to potentially change deep space travel. Students will discover more about the challenges astronauts face, as well as hear from the engineers working on solutions, offering an opportunity to explore exciting careers in computer science and engineering.

"At Kahoot!, we're passionate about inspiring learners to follow their curiosity, think big and reach for the stars both in the classroom and beyond. We're thrilled to be collaborating with Amazon Future Engineer to bring STEM learning to life for millions of learners around the world," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "By combining this inside look at the cutting-edge technology in NASA's much-anticipated Artemis I mission with the unique engagement and interactivity of Kahoot!, we're creating a learning experience that is truly out of this world."

This interactive virtual tour is now available for free for all Kahoot! users on Kahoot! Academy, a global community and knowledge platform for all creators, learners and learning providers.

"We've seen how Alexa and voice AI technology overall can enable seamless daily interactions and we're excited to work with Amazon Future Engineer and Kahoot! to demonstrate how Alexa could transform space travel," states Kelly Wenzel, Director of B2B Marketing and Developer Engagement, Alexa at Amazon. "Through the Callisto: Space Innovation Tour, we hope the younger generations witnessing Artemis I are inspired to pursue STEM courses and careers."

This new virtual tour is the latest step in Kahoot!'s collaboration with Amazon Future Engineer, beginning in September 2022 with the launch of interactive virtual field trips to Amazon's Fulfillment Centerson Kahoot! Academy. Since launch, thousands of participants have taken part in these Kahoot! learning sessions.

