Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

¿Cómo ha evolucionado la docencia a través de la tecnología? Los profesores están empleando un nuevo modelo de aprendizaje- 20minutos

(Spanish)

In a discussion on the rise of technology integrated learning, Ana Higuera names Kahoot! as one of the most popular learning apps for formative assessment and independent study through play.

8 Ide Lomba Agustusan Online, Meriahkan HUT RI bersama Kerabat - IDN Times

(Indonesian)

IDN Times recommends organizing quiz games nights on Kahoot! to celebrate Independence Day safely with family and friends.

'Kahoot!'-Rätselrunden für mehr Spaß im Unterricht - Das Deutsche Schulportal

(German)

In Das Deutsche Schulportal, math and chemistry teacger Thomas Toczkowski discusses using Kahoot! to bring interactivity and fun in the classroom, both by creating kahoots for students and encouraging students to build their own.

風靡美國中小學教室,挪威教育平台「Kahoot!」堪稱教育界的Netflix! - Champimom

(Chinese)

Champimom introduces readers to the Kahoot! experience, including how to get started using the platform and what features Kahoot! offers for learners of all ages.

Bisa Bikin Makin Pintar! 15 Situs Edukasi Ini Cocok Buat Si Kecil Tonton Moms - RCTI+

(Indonesian)

The DragonBox series of math apps are recommended as among the top educational apps for kids, with dynamic visuals and gameplay enabling kids to learn while having fun.

