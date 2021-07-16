Kahoot : around the world, July 16

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Nuevas herramientas de Google para la educación - Diario Crónica

(Spanish)

At The Anywhere School 2021, an online event for educators, administrators and IT professionals, Google presented add-ons for Google Classroom, enabling teachers to access educational content and experiences like Kahoot! directly within the Classroom platform.

Alianza Francesa de Lima y la Embajada de Francia celebrará el Día Nacional de Francia - La República

(Spanish)

To commemorate the National Day of France, the French Alliance of Lima and the Embassy of France in Peru will host a Franco-Peruvian culture quiz, where players can test their knowledge of the holiday's history and celebrate friendship between the two countries.

Escola Portuguesa Vence Quiz - Ensino Magazine

(Portuguese)

Student teams of the Portuguese School of Mozambique recently won first place in the school's annual Science Quiz, hosted on Kahoot! this year, where students can put their knowledge to the test in the areas of math, technology, chemistry and more.

Browser: Kostenlose Spiele für Teams, Familien oder Freunde - Sonntagsblatt

(German)

Kahoot! is named one of the best platforms to play games from your internet browser, with a step-by-step guide to getting started with hosting a Kahoot! session.

UM Gelar Workshop Peningkatan Keterampilan Media Digital untuk Guru SMP - Kumparan

(Indonesian)

The Science Education Study Program at the Universitas Negeri Malang (UM) hosted a workshop to help teachers develop their skills in utilizing digital learning platforms, including Kahoot!.

