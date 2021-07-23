Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
07/23 10:25:24 am
41.92 NOK   +0.10%
Kahoot : around the world, July 23

07/23/2021 | 08:38pm EDT
July 24, 2021
Kahoot! around the world, July 23

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Los maestros que convirtieron los videojuegos en una útil herramienta para sus clases - El Comercio
(Spanish)
In El Comercio, school correspondents Sebastián Rafhael Gerónimo Evaristo and José Alexander Pacheco Pacheco talk with teachers about how they're fostering deeper engagement and excitement in the classroom with tools like Kahoot!.

Méditer, cuisiner, calculer, deviner: 4 applis pour les jeunes à ne pas manquer - DH
(French)
DragonBox Numbers is named a must-have educational app for kids to support math learning in the classroom or at home. DH highlights the app's engaging characters and gameplay that make learning math skills fun.

¿Eres profesor? Toma esto en cuenta al 'mudarte' a un aula híbrida - Tecnológico de Monterrey
(Spanish)
At the National Meeting of Teachers 2021 at Tec de Monterrey, Dr. Roberto Rosler, a neurophysiology professor and academic director at the Educar Association in Mexico, discussed the transition to hybrid learning and encouraged using Kahoot! to facilitate formative assessments.

SAMR, Transformasi Pembelajaran di Era Pendidikan Jarak Jauh - Media Indonesia
(Indonesian)
Kahoot! helps educators adapt to distance learning by providing a digital platform to deliver a quiz, says Marthunis Director of Sukma Bangsa Pidie School in Media Indonesia, with play elements keeping students engaged virtually.

UFLA desenvolve Quiz de Química voltado para o Ensino Médio - Lavras24horas
(Spanish)
Professors and students at the Federal University of Lavras (UFLA) have created a Kahoot! session to engage high schoolers in learning about the chemistry of hair, as part of a project on curriculum innovation in chemistry education.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 00:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
