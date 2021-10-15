Kahoot : around the world, October 15

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Hanoa, CEO da edtech Kahoot: 'Games são o futuro da educação'- Leo Branco, EXAME (Portuguese)

In a conversation with Leo Branco of EXAME, Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, shares insights into the direction education is heading and how we can keep learning engaging in any environment or context, as well as discussing Kahoot!'s presence in Brazil and beyond.

Travail hydride : Repenser sa culture d'entreprise autour des émotions- James Micklethwait, Alliancy (French)

As hybrid and remote work becomes an established norm for companies around the world, it has become clear that conventional strategies to foster corporate culture are no longer enough. In this article, James Micklethwait, who leads Kahoot! at work, shares advice for building a hybrid-optimized approach to corporate culture, powered by technology and emotional experiences.

Qué es Kahoot y para qué sirve- Laura Gonzàlez, Emagister (Spanish)

Emagisteris introducing its readers to the Kahoot! experience, showcasing how educators can use Kahoot! to engage and motivate students in class and drive greater learning outcomes.

20 herramientas digitales para estudiantes que debes comenzar a usar- Trabajar por el Mundo (Spanish)

For students who are looking for a new method to study and refresh their knowledge before exams, Kahoot! is recommended as a tool that makes it easy to find and create assessments that test your knowledge in a fun and engaging way.

Bermain Quiz di Kahoot, Cara Asyik Menguasai Kosa Kata Bahasa Inggris- Sumut Pos (Indonesian)

A featured educator brings joy and excitement to English language learning with Kahoot!, as the interactive experience helps students stay motivated and build confidence in their language skills.

