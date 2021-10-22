Kahoot : around the world, October 22

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Crea cuestionarios interactivos con estas herramientas- Lucía García López, EDUCACIÓN 3.0 (Spanish)

For educators who want to assess their students' learning in a more playful and interactive way, Lucia Garcia Lopez of EDUCACIÓN 3.0points to Kahoot! as one of the top platforms for teachers to create their own engaging assessments.

Quais são as plataformas e recursos digitais mais utilizados em sala de aula?- André Luiz, Tekimobile (Portuguese)

Tekimobilehighlights Kahoot! as one of the most popular digital tools to help students study in any subject, whether they're in the classroom or at home.

Siti e app più usati per fare Quiz per la Scuola- Claudio Pomes, Navigaweb (Italian)

Kahoot! is featured as one of the best apps for educators and students to create engaging formative assessments and content review sessions.

Belajar Daring Lebih Asik, Berikut 5 Media Digital yang Bisa Digunakan- Denis Asria,Kabar Banten (Indonesian)

Kahoot! is named as a top digital platform to power up engagement in learning, with a range of features helping both educators and students create unique learning experiences.

職安意識向下紮根 桃市職業安全體驗教育首度走入校園- Yang Zhanhua, UDN (Chinese)

The Municipal Labor Bureau of Taoyuan, Taiwan has organized an occupational safety program using Kahoot! to engage students and promote safe working environments.

