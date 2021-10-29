Kahoot! around the world, October 29

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Este es el error que suelen cometer las empresas al implantar el teletrabajo, según el CEO de Kahoot!, empresa que ayuda a Facebook, Amazon, HP y otros gigantes a fomentar el compromiso de sus trabajadores- David Vázquez, Business Insider España (Spanish)

In this exclusive interview with David Vázquez for Business Insider España, Eilert Hanoa shares key findings from the Kahoot! 2021 Workplace Culture Reportand offers his perspective on both the challenges and opportunities in implementing a successful hybrid model in the workplace.

So nutzen Sie die Emotionen Ihrer Mitarbeiter- James Micklethwait, it-daily.net (German)

In this article, James Micklethwait, who leads Kahoot! at work, shares insights into the important role that emotion plays in building strong company culture, and how leveraging technology to facilitate more meaningful connection can help create a more positive work environment for all.

隨堂測驗竟讓學生玩超嗨 全球900萬老師都在用的Kahoot!是什麼？- Lin Jiayi, Commonwealth Magazine (Chinese)

Commonwealth Magazine features an exclusive interview with Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, highlighting Kahoot!'s recent growth in Taiwan and around the world.

Video Pembelajaran dan Kahoot Tingkatkan Antusiasme Peserta Didik- Uswatun Hariroh, Tribun Jatang (Indonesian)

Educator Uswatun Hariroh shares how teachers can create engaging, media-rich learning experiences virtually with video and Kahoot! sessions.

Edtech Kahoot traz suporte ao SharePlay em nova atualização para iPhone e iPad- José Adorno,Nova Post (Portuguese)

Kahoot! has recently announced that it now supports Apple's SharePlay feature, enabling iPhone and iPad users to play kahoots right from FaceTime and bring even more fun to video calls with family and friends.

Todas las actividades de Banpresto en Manga Barcelona - ¡Figuras por todas partes!- Antonio Sánchez-Migallón, Hobby Consolas(Spanish)

Hobby Consolasreports on the event lineup from popular toy brand Banpresto at Manga Barcelona, the largest anime convention in Spain. At the event, attendees will have the chance to show off their knowledge of anime and manga with three Kahoot! sessions.

13 Aplikasi Belajar Seru untuk Anak 4-8 Tahun- Dinda Mustikasari,POPMAMA (Indonesian)

Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox is recommended as a top learning app for children ages 4-8, supporting young learners in developing number sense and other early math skills through play.

3 raisons d'intégrer la gamification dans l'apprentissage-J'ai un pote dans la com (French)

In a conversation on the benefits of gamification in learning, educator Christophe Genot is spotlighted for using Kahoot! to ignite motivation through friendly competition and play.

