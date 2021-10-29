Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 10/29 10:27:11 am
50.3 NOK   -2.71%
05:57pKahoot! in the news roundup, October 29
PU
05:47pKahoot! around the world, October 29
PU
04:56pMacRumors shares how family and friends can now play kahoots together over FaceTime
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot! around the world, October 29

10/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
News
October 29, 2021
Kahoot! around the world, October 29

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Este es el error que suelen cometer las empresas al implantar el teletrabajo, según el CEO de Kahoot!, empresa que ayuda a Facebook, Amazon, HP y otros gigantes a fomentar el compromiso de sus trabajadores- David Vázquez, Business Insider España (Spanish)

In this exclusive interview with David Vázquez for Business Insider España, Eilert Hanoa shares key findings from the Kahoot! 2021 Workplace Culture Reportand offers his perspective on both the challenges and opportunities in implementing a successful hybrid model in the workplace.

So nutzen Sie die Emotionen Ihrer Mitarbeiter- James Micklethwait, it-daily.net (German)

In this article, James Micklethwait, who leads Kahoot! at work, shares insights into the important role that emotion plays in building strong company culture, and how leveraging technology to facilitate more meaningful connection can help create a more positive work environment for all.

隨堂測驗竟讓學生玩超嗨　全球900萬老師都在用的Kahoot!是什麼？- Lin Jiayi, Commonwealth Magazine (Chinese)

Commonwealth Magazine features an exclusive interview with Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, highlighting Kahoot!'s recent growth in Taiwan and around the world.

Video Pembelajaran dan Kahoot Tingkatkan Antusiasme Peserta Didik- Uswatun Hariroh, Tribun Jatang (Indonesian)

Educator Uswatun Hariroh shares how teachers can create engaging, media-rich learning experiences virtually with video and Kahoot! sessions.

Edtech Kahoot traz suporte ao SharePlay em nova atualização para iPhone e iPad- José Adorno,Nova Post (Portuguese)

Kahoot! has recently announced that it now supports Apple's SharePlay feature, enabling iPhone and iPad users to play kahoots right from FaceTime and bring even more fun to video calls with family and friends.

Todas las actividades de Banpresto en Manga Barcelona - ¡Figuras por todas partes!- Antonio Sánchez-Migallón, Hobby Consolas(Spanish)

Hobby Consolasreports on the event lineup from popular toy brand Banpresto at Manga Barcelona, the largest anime convention in Spain. At the event, attendees will have the chance to show off their knowledge of anime and manga with three Kahoot! sessions.

13 Aplikasi Belajar Seru untuk Anak 4-8 Tahun- Dinda Mustikasari,POPMAMA (Indonesian)

Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox is recommended as a top learning app for children ages 4-8, supporting young learners in developing number sense and other early math skills through play.

3 raisons d'intégrer la gamification dans l'apprentissage-J'ai un pote dans la com (French)

In a conversation on the benefits of gamification in learning, educator Christophe Genot is spotlighted for using Kahoot! to ignite motivation through friendly competition and play.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 99,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 729x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 304 M 2 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 254x
EV / Sales 2022 136x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 50,30 $
Average target price 9,66 $
Spread / Average Target -80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-45.69%3 000
ADOBE INC.27.83%304 550
WORKDAY INC.19.67%70 216
AUTODESK, INC.1.04%67 826
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.62%51 312
TWILIO INC.-15.83%50 475