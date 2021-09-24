Kahoot : around the world, September 24

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Louisa Rosenheck: "Kahoot! se fundó con la premisa de que el juego es una de las primeras formas en las que aprendemos" - Carmen Garcia, El Economista

(Spanish)

Louisa Rosenheck, Director of Pedagogy of Kahoot!, shared her thoughts on Kahoot!'s methodologies and learning benefits in a conversation with Carmen Garcia for El Economista.

Kahoot! en español ya está disponible en la versión web - Jesús Veliz, RPP

(Spanish)

For Spanish speakers who want to access the Kahoot! platform in their native language, RPP has provided its readers with a step-by-step guide to selecting a Spanish experience, now available on the website as well as the mobile app.

HR-Fachkräfte beurteilen Mitarbeitende im Homeoffice schlechter - Claudia Burger, VDI nachrichten

(German)

As shared in the recently published Kahoot! Workplace Culture Report, remote and hybrid employees need new ways to connect and engage with their teammates. VDI features the report's key insights about the challenges and opportunities to create inclusive workplaces in the hybrid future of work.

Tak lagi rumit, kini penilaian siswa bisa gunakan "Kahoot" - Antara News

(Indonesian)

Antara News features Kahoot! as a learning platform that supports engaging formative assessment in the classroom or at home.

Ny studie: Krevende å lykkes med en hybrid arbeidsplass - Shifter

(Norwegian)

Shifter highlights key findings from Kahoot!'s 2021 Workplace Culture report, showing the challenges and solutions for creating an inclusive hybrid workplace.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.