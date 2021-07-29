Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : grows its presence in Turkey and looks ahead to the future of learning

07/29/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
July 29, 2021
Kahoot! grows its presence in Turkey and looks ahead to the future of learning

Ekonomist introduces readers to how Kahoot! is making learning awesome in Turkey and around the world

Language: Türkçe

In an exclusive interview with Ekonomist, Sean D'Arcy, who leads Kahoot! at school and home, discusses Kahoot!'s recent growth globally and in Turkey, offering language support for Turkish-speaking users and looking towards plans for future expansion.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:09pKAHOOT : grows its presence in Turkey and looks ahead to the future of learning
PU
04:49pKAHOOT : Young Entrepreneur Council member recommends Kahoot! to help distribute..
PU
04:47aKAHOOT : How to create visually appealing kahoots with GIPHY, Getty Images, and ..
PU
07/28KAHOOT : app for Zoom brings fun and excitement to video calls and virtual learn..
PU
07/28KAHOOT : Law firm engages team with a virtual Kahoot! game night
PU
07/28KAHOOT : Work teams can bring friendly competition to virtual meetings with Kaho..
PU
07/28KAHOOT : Nature reserve brings Kahoot! out on the trails to learn about local wi..
PU
07/27KAHOOT : Training Industry spotlights Kahoot!'s acquisition of Motimate
PU
07/27KAHOOT : EdTech expert shouts out Kahoot! and Whiteboard.fi as top tools to supp..
PU
07/27MAKE MEETINGS MORE INCLUSIVE : Display questions and answers on participants' de..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 954x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 172 M 2 193 M -
EV / Sales 2021 199x
EV / Sales 2022 106x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,56 $
Average target price 8,23 $
Spread / Average Target -79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-57.16%2 179
ADOBE INC.24.15%295 806
AUTODESK, INC.0.95%68 893
TWILIO INC.16.40%67 473
WORKDAY INC.-2.18%57 923
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.28%51 395