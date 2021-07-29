News
July 29, 2021
Kahoot! grows its presence in Turkey and looks ahead to the future of learning
Ekonomist introduces readers to how Kahoot! is making learning awesome in Turkey and around the world
Language: Türkçe
In an exclusive interview with Ekonomist, Sean D'Arcy, who leads Kahoot! at school and home, discusses Kahoot!'s recent growth globally and in Turkey, offering language support for Turkish-speaking users and looking towards plans for future expansion.
