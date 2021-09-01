News
September 1, 2021
Kahoot! helps work teams connect and build rapport in virtual meetings
Team leaders can foster engagement and interactivity in virtual meetings by hosting Kahoot! sessions
According to Voltage Control, engagement and connection between team members is a key priority to make virtual meetings a success, naming Kahoot! as a helpful tool to facilitate team building through friendly competition.
Read the full article here.
