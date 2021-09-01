Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
News 
Summary

Kahoot : helps work teams connect and build rapport in virtual meetings

09/01/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
News
September 1, 2021
Kahoot! helps work teams connect and build rapport in virtual meetings

Team leaders can foster engagement and interactivity in virtual meetings by hosting Kahoot! sessions

According to Voltage Control, engagement and connection between team members is a key priority to make virtual meetings a success, naming Kahoot! as a helpful tool to facilitate team building through friendly competition.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,0 M - -
Net income 2021 7,07 M - -
Net cash 2021 70,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 660x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 218 M 3 220 M -
EV / Sales 2021 34,6x
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,81 $
Average target price 8,43 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-37.87%3 214
ADOBE INC.32.71%316 187
AUTODESK, INC.2.64%68 224
WORKDAY INC.14.00%67 744
TWILIO INC.5.45%63 235
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.11%50 949