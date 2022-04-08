Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/08 10:29:53 am EDT
25.70 NOK   +2.31%
04/07KAHOOT : Digital Trends shouts out Kahoot! as a top app for educators
PU
04/07KAHOOT : and Skolon are entering into new collaboration
PU
04/07KAHOOT : and CLASSUM partner up to accelerate the adoption of digital learning solutions in South Korea
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : in the news roundup, April 8

04/08/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
April 8, 2022
Kahoot! in the news roundup, April 8

Check out our roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Kahoot! eleva su apuesta por España con su plataforma de educación interactiva- María Jesús Labarca B., La Información (Spanish)

With Spanish being the second most commonly used language on Kahoot!, expanding Kahoot!'s content in Spanish for learners at school, at work and at home has become a key priority. Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, joined La Información's María Jesús Labarca B. for an exclusive interview to share how Kahoot! is growing in Spain and around the world.

The best apps for teachers and educators- Jackie Dove and Andre Revilla, Digital Trends

Kahoot! is spotlighted for supporting teachers and educators of all tech skill levels in creating dynamic and engaging learning experiences for their students with Kahoot!'s user-friendly platform.

Entrevista a Agnete Pedersen, Directora de Kahoot! Academy: «Las niñas y mujeres somos increíbles. Podemos hacer lo que queramos, ¡incluso podemos crear vida!»- Antonella Catucci, Marketing Insider Review (Spanish)

In this exclusive interview with Antonella Catucci of Marketing Insider Review, Agnete Tøien Pedersen, Director of Kahoot! Academy, shares her experiences and insights as a woman leader in tech, as well as exploring the vision of Kahoot! Academy to foster learning through a playful and engaging approach.

25 Awesome Team-Building Activities Your Team will Love- Melina Theodorou, CareerAddict

Employees can learn more about each other in an engaging and personalized way with Kahoot!, creating their own trivia sessions on favorite subjects or fun facts about team members.

클라썸, 글로벌 학습 플랫폼 카훗과 손잡고 기업교육 시장 공략- 정지성, Naver News (Korean)

Naver News reports on the recent announcement of Kahoot!'s partnership with South Korean EdTech company CLASSUM to accelerate the adoption of digital learning solutions in South Korea.

Contests help youth learn money sense- Kristyne E. Demske, C & G Newspapers

Teens throughout Michigan are invited to take part in the Show Your Money Smarts Contest on Kahoot!, hosted by the 4-H organization, which seeks to engage youth in learning about investing, money management and more.

Aplicaţia zilei: Kahoot! Play & Create Quizzes- Alexandra Cepăreanu, Ziarul Financiar (Romanian)

Ziarul Financiar features Kahoot! as the app of the day, showcasing how students can power up their learning independently or with classmates, friends or family.

Te Reo Tech: How Good are the Apps?- Omni Arona (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Wai), Craccum Magazine

Craccum Magazineof the University of Auckland ranks the Drops app-part of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms-as the highest rated app for those on their Te Reo Māori language learning journey.

7 Ways to Get Retrieval Practice Right- Andrew Boryga, Edutopia

For teachers looking for effective strategies to implement retrieval practice, helping students to review and reinforce their knowledge, Andrew Boryga recommends trying engaging platforms like Kahoot! to give students a chance to put their learning to the test.

Petrer reúne a todo el alumnado de 2º de bachillerato en el primer encuentro Kahoot- Elperiodic.com (Spanish)

Three educational institutes in Spain, together with the Department of Education, have organized a Kahoot! competition for high school students to prepare for the Baccalaureate Evaluation for University Access exam.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 18:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
04/07KAHOOT : Digital Trends shouts out Kahoot! as a top app for educators
PU
04/07KAHOOT : and Skolon are entering into new collaboration
PU
04/07KAHOOT : and CLASSUM partner up to accelerate the adoption of digital learning solutions i..
PU
04/06KAHOOT : Organizations can make team-building a success with Kahoot!
PU
04/06KAHOOT : Michigan 4-H celebrates Financial Literacy Month with a Kahoot! contest for teens
PU
04/06KAHOOT : Drops is highlighted for offering Te Reo Māori language learning support
PU
04/06KAHOOT : Educators can power up retrieval practice with interactive learning sessions on K..
PU
04/01KAHOOT : in the news roundup, April 1
PU
03/31KAHOOT : in the news March roundup
PU
03/31KAHOOT : is recognized as a Leader in education and business categories of G2 Spring 2022 ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 168x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 393 M 1 393 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,85 $
Average target price 5,39 $
Spread / Average Target 89,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-46.09%1 393
ADOBE INC.-20.16%213 910
WORKDAY INC.-14.62%58 546
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.34%51 246
AUTODESK, INC.-27.47%44 498
DATADOG, INC.-22.95%43 081