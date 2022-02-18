Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
News 
Summary

Kahoot : in the news roundup, February 18

02/18/2022 | 01:22pm EST
News
February 18, 2022
Kahoot! in the news roundup, February 18

Check out our roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Kahoot! Multiplication for iPhone and iPad brings 20 mini-games to teach children math- José Adorno, 9to5Mac

9to5Machighlights the key features of Kahoot! Multiplication by DragonBox, including its wide selection of mini-games and adaptability to each child's individual level, enabling children to play and learn anywhere, whether independently or with friends and classmates.

The Best Online Learning Services for 2022- Jill Duffy, PCMag

Pointing to Kahoot!'s versatility in driving engagement for learners of any age, PCMagputs Kahoot! in the spotlight as one of their top picks to support learning digitally.

Aprendizaje y diversión, la clave del aprendizaje digital- MSN (Spanish)

In an article originally appearing in El Universal, Kahoot! is highlighted as one of the top platforms that parents can use to support their kids' learning in a playful way, while sharing quality time with the whole family.

Make Math More Exciting with the ​​'Kahoot! Multiplication' App- Khue Nguyen, The Toy Insider

Kahoot! Multiplication, the newest app from the award-winning DragonBox team, is making headlines on The Toy Insider, where Khue Nguyen shares how the app multiplies the fun in multiplication practice and helps young learners master this foundational math skill.

Apps para docentes: gamificación, evaluación, organización, colaboración, creación, diseño, evitar plagios, etc.- Web del Maestro CMF (Spanish)

According to popular education hub Web del Maestro CMF, Kahoot! is one of the best digital platforms for educators who want to get started with a playful learning approach in their classrooms.

Top 10 Education Apps of the USA in 2022- OyeLabs, Medium

Kahoot! is spotlighted as one of the top apps for education in the U.S. today, citing a "student-friendly" experience that enables anyone to design engaging learning sessions for assessment, gathering feedback and more.

クイズアプリ「Kahoot!」を総合的な学習の時間で活用！【授業実践】- EdTechZine (Japanese)

EdTechZine educator and author shares how teachers can use Kahoot! to host a class knowledge tournament, sparking student engagement while reinforcing learning.

Using The Quiz-Style Learning Platform Kahoot! To Engage And Challenge Learners- Dr Poppy Gibson, EdTechReview

EdTechReviewintroduces readers to the Kahoot! platform by diving into the research showing why and how the platform supports learning through play and friendly competition.

Kahoot's New Multiplication App Wants to Make Learning Times Tables Fun for Kids- Brandy Berthelson, SuperParent

Following the recent launch of Kahoot! Multiplication by DragonBox, Brandy Berthelson, Editor-in-Chief of SuperParent, features the app as a new digital experience to make learning multiplication fun and engaging for kids.

Kahoot ile mobil cihazınızda birbirinden farklı soruları çözebilir, eğlenceli anlar yaşayabilirsiniz.- Doğukan Çağlakpinar, Tamindir (Turkey)

Readers are introduced to the Kahoot! experience with a closer look at how anyone can use Kahoot! to have fun learning, whether independently or together with co-workers, classmates or family and friends.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
