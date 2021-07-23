Kahoot : in the news roundup, July 23

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Introducing Zoom Apps: Use the Apps You Love, Right in Zoom - Zoom

Zoom introduces their first Zoom Apps, including the Kahoot! app for Zoom, and shares how the app makes video conferencing even more awesome with engaging learning games, interactive presentations and more.

Zoom added games to play during meetings. Here's how to do it - Shelby Brown, CNET

After Zoom's announcement of the release of Zoom Apps, CNET is shining a light on the games users can now access and play right from their Zoom Meeting, including Kahoot!.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with this Cool Science Challenge! - Jessica Sciortino, Disney Parks Blog

As reported in Disney Parks Blog, Disney Imagination Campus shared a brand-new learning game in honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 18, with questions all about the science of ice cream.

Zoom Apps launched: You can use over 50 apps while you are attending a Zoom call - The Times of India

The Times of India reports on the launch of Zoom Apps today, including the Kahoot! app for Zoom, which makes it even easier for users to enjoy engaging learning content and experiences during a Zoom Meeting.

How to Have Fun with Friends Online - wikiHow

For those looking to stay connected with their friends virtually, wikiHow suggests gathering online to play games, such as trivia sessions on Kahoot!.

