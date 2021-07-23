Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 07/23 10:25:23 am
41.92 NOK   +0.10%
07/23 KAHOOT : in the news roundup, July 23
PU
07/23KAHOOT : around the world, July 23
PU
07/23KAHOOT : WikiHow recommends playing Kahoot! to have fun with your friends virtually
PU
Kahoot : in the news roundup, July 23

07/23/2021 | 08:58pm EDT
July 24, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, July 23

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Introducing Zoom Apps: Use the Apps You Love, Right in Zoom - Zoom
Zoom introduces their first Zoom Apps, including the Kahoot! app for Zoom, and shares how the app makes video conferencing even more awesome with engaging learning games, interactive presentations and more.

Zoom added games to play during meetings. Here's how to do it - Shelby Brown, CNET
After Zoom's announcement of the release of Zoom Apps, CNET is shining a light on the games users can now access and play right from their Zoom Meeting, including Kahoot!.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with this Cool Science Challenge! - Jessica Sciortino, Disney Parks Blog
As reported in Disney Parks Blog, Disney Imagination Campus shared a brand-new learning game in honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 18, with questions all about the science of ice cream.

Zoom Apps launched: You can use over 50 apps while you are attending a Zoom call - The Times of India
The Times of India reports on the launch of Zoom Apps today, including the Kahoot! app for Zoom, which makes it even easier for users to enjoy engaging learning content and experiences during a Zoom Meeting.

How to Have Fun with Friends Online - wikiHow
For those looking to stay connected with their friends virtually, wikiHow suggests gathering online to play games, such as trivia sessions on Kahoot!.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 00:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
