    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
News 
All News

Kahoot : in the news roundup, March 11

03/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
News
March 11, 2022
Kahoot! in the news roundup, March 11

Check out our roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

SXSW EDU® Announces Winners of the 2022 Launch and Student Startup Competitions- Liz Stein, AP News

Nine years after Kahoot! and Clever were named a finalist and winner of the 2013 Launch Competition, Craig Narveson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kahoot!, and Dan Carroll, co-founder of Clever, joined SXSW EDU® to host this year's Launch Competition.

75+ Awesome Websites for Teaching and Learning Math- We Are Teachers

In this top picks roundup of resources for math teachers and learners, We Are Teachersrecommends Kahoot! and Kahoot!'s award-winning series of math apps by DragonBox to engage young learners in powering up their math skills in the classroom or at home.

The ed-tech helping casual relief teachers manage busy classrooms- Brett Henebery, The Educator

In this article from The Educator, primary school casual relief teacher Molly Delaney discusses why she uses Kahoot! to break the ice with new students and spark engagement in the classroom.

Eco-Quiz, sfida tra scuole del primo ciclo sul tema dell'Educazione Finanziaria- Tuttoscuola (Italian)

To celebrate the Turin International Economy Festival, the Savings Museum and the Toscanini Comprehensive Institute of Parma are collaborating to host the "Eco-Quiz" event on Kahoot!, aiming to raise students' economic awareness, beginning with topics of financial education.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse to host free coaching seminar this weekend- Adam Laskaris, Daily Hive

Coaches attending this free virtual seminar, hosted by Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and broadcaster Paul Jones, will have the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test by competing in multiple rounds of Kahoot!.

Students' efforts add up to national Maths Challenge final- New City College

Students from all New City College campuses took part in two rounds of math sessions on Kahoot! to win a spot in the UK national finals run by MEI (Maths, Education, Innovation).

¿Cuántas internacionales tenemos?- Real Sociedad (Spanish)

To celebrate International Women's Day, Real Sociedad de Fútbol-the professional sports club based in San Sebastián, Basque Country-is inviting their fans to put their knowledge to the test in a special kahoot session all about past and present women athletes at Real Sociedad.

21 Awesome Japanese Learning Apps You Should Download Now- TakeLessons

In a selection of their favorite apps to support learning Japanese, TakeLessonshighlights the Drops app-part of the Kahoot! family of learning apps-for its playful and engaging approach to language learning.

10 Zoom Chat Features You May Not Know About- Khushboo Malhotra, Mio

Users can bring online gatherings, meetings and presentations to life with the Kahoot! Zoom App, which enables attendees to join and engage with kahoot sessions without leaving the Zoom Meeting or needing a second device.

5 Aplikasi Pembelajaran Anak Gratis, dapat Belajar sambil Bermain!- Republika.co.id (Indonesian)

Kahoot!'s award-winning series of math apps by DragonBox are recommended as top apps to help children learn through play, highlighting the apps' engaging characters and gameplay that keep young learners having fun.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:10:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 178x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 563 M 1 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float -
