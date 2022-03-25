Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Kahoot : in the news roundup, March 25

03/25/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
News
March 25, 2022
Kahoot! in the news roundup, March 25

Check out our roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

5 cool math games to boost your numeracy skills- Study International

Study Internationalis showcasing Kahoot! Multiplication by DragonBox as a recommended math game for learners to develop their numeracy skills, highlighting the wide variety of mini-games that will keep practice fresh and fun.

9 Ways To Play Online Trivia With Friends- TechBullion

For those planning their next online trivia game night with friends, TechBullionrecommends Kahoot! as one of the best platforms to take the event to the next level.

「クイズ」で勉強！？授業がますます楽しくなるアプリ- Yahoo! Japan (Japanese)

Yahoo! Japan features NewsPicks' profile of Kahoot! as a standout company in the field of tech and culture, highlighting Kahoot!'s growth journey and how the platform is bringing innovation to education through playful learning.

15 Best Educational Apps for Schools In 2022- World Scholarship Forum

In their roundup of this year's top 15 learning apps for schools, World Scholarship Forumspotlights Kahoot! for making it easy for any educator to bring playful learning into their classroom.

Učenici 1. i 2. razreda Pomorske škole Zadar sudjelovali na nacionalnom natjecanju "Europski kviz o novcu"- eZadar (Croatian)

Hundreds of student teams across Croatia participated in the "European Money Quiz," a competition hosted on Kahoot!, which aimed to motivate students to strengthen their financial literacy skills.

Which Is The Best Educational App For Students? Best Educational Apps For Kids And Students In 2022- Rebellion Research

In Rebellion Research's new roundup of 2022's best educational apps for students, Kahoot! is highlighted as a widely-used platform that drives engaging and interactive learning.

Maths-loving students enjoy a slice of success on Pi Day- Reshma Ragoonath, Cayman Compass

To celebrate Pi Day, student teams from several schools went head-to-head in the Clifton Hunter High School Virtual Invitational Mathematics Competition, hosted on Kahoot!.

7 Aplikasi Belajar Bahasa Korea Cocok bagi Pecinta Drakor dan K-Pop- Trisya Frida, VIVA (Indonesian)

VIVAnames Drops-part of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms-as one of the top apps to power up your Korean language skills, pointing to its engaging, playful and visual approach to learning.

Remiremont : quelque 400 collégiens et lycéens participent aux Olympiades d'Allemand- Remiremont (French)

Approximately 400 students from the region of Remiremont, France joined the three-day competition to test their knowledge and raise awareness of German culture and language. The event featured a music-themed kahoot session, with prizes awarded to the winners.

Sevilla la Nueva lanza un concurso para poner a prueba los conocimientos sobre el municipio- Miguel Muñoz, Madrid Actual (Spanish)

The City Council of Sevilla la Nueva, Spain, have launched a Kahoot! competition to raise awareness about what makes their municipality unique, including local culture, history, the environment and more.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 20:10:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 186x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 598 M 1 607 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,17 $
Average target price 5,39 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-41.07%1 548
ADOBE INC.-23.79%203 840
WORKDAY, INC.-11.70%60 549
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.18%48 730
DATADOG, INC.-14.54%47 780
AUTODESK, INC.-24.23%46 297