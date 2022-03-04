Log in
Kahoot : in the news roundup, March 4

03/04/2022 | 05:39pm EST
News
March 4, 2022
Kahoot! in the news roundup, March 4

Check out our roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Kahoot! gamifies multiplication- Education Today

Melbourne-based educator Molly Delaney shares her thoughts on Kahoot! Multiplication by DragonBox, the newest addition to the award-winning series of math apps, as well as her experiences successfully engaging students in the classroom with Kahoot!.

20 aplicaciones para gamificar tus clases y las harán más divertidas- Yo Soy Tu Profe (Spanish)

In this collection of 20 best apps for educators to help their students learn through play, Kahoot! is recommended as a widely-used platform in classrooms to spark engagement, highlighting its user-friendly interface and ready-to-use content.

Top 5 Productivity Tools for Teachers 2022- Wakelet

In Wakelet's picks for this year's 5 best productivity solutions for teachers, Kahoot! is recommended as a top platform to get started with playful learning in the classroom.

ACE science LEAD's Kahoot! reboot a success- Lana Sweeten-Shults, Grand Canyon University News

For the first time since the pandemic, the Academic and Career Excellence center at Grand Canyon University has revived live Kahoot! sessions to help students study for their biology exams in a fun, engaging and social way.

'Questiónate: 8 mensajes, 8 mujeres, 8M', un concurso virtual para jugar por la igualdad de género- Raquel Hernández Moronta, Magisterio (Spanish)

In honor of International Women's Day, the Solidarity Workshop Foundation is hosting an online event using Kahoot! to engage schools in conversations about gender equality and inspire students across Spain with the stories of women professionals.

Top 10 Best Educational Android Apps - Updated, February 2022- Arthur Brown, Android Headlines

With Kahoot!'s wide range of features and options, users can power up learning and engagement their way right from their mobile devices, says Android Headlinesin their selection of the best Android apps to support education.

I campionati Italiani della Geografia tornano in formato 'online': grandi numeri per l'edizione 2022- Claudia Cella, La Voce Apuana (Italian)

The Italian Geography Championships are set to be bigger than ever this year, hosted virtually on Kahoot!, with thousands of students and members of the public signed up to test their geography knowledge.

Jóvenes sanroqueños ponen a prueba sus habilidades en el Escape Room y el Kahoot Otaku- 8Directo (Spanish)

The youth leisure Center "La Tribu" in San Roque, Spain, invited local youth to participate in an interactive contest on Kahoot!, all about the popular stories and characters of Japanese manga.

Perkuliahan Aktif Statistika dengan Zoom, Kahoot, dan Jamboard- Abdul Razak, M.Pd, Media Indonesia (Indonesian)

To bring more engagement to his statistics course, this lecturer used Kahoot! to make formative assessments and review more exciting and motivating for students by sparking friendly competition.

5 of the Best Language Learning Apps- TravelMag

In TravelMag's picks of the 5 best apps for learning a new language, Drops-part of Kahoot!'s family of learning platforms-is highlighted for offering bite-sized daily lessons in dozens of languages, making it easy to fit language practice into even the busiest of schedules.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
