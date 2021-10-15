Kahoot : in the news roundup, October 15

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

The Best Learning Apps for Kids- Karen Cicero, Rebecca Rakowitz and Jenna Wirth, Parents

Parents, a leading parenting and family publication, has named Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox as "Best for Math" in their picks of the best learning apps for kids this year.

CNN's 'Tech for Good' showcases the technology that could shape the future of education- Yahoo! Finance

On CNN's next episode of "Tech for Good," Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, sits down with CNN anchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout to share insights into the role that social, game-based learning can play in enriching education.

'Embrace technology that creates an inclusive work culture': More companies invest in comms tech to facilitate future of work- Tony Case, Digiday

In an exploration of businesses' increasing investment in comms tech, Digidayshares key findings from the Kahoot! 2021 Workplace Culture Report, including the importance of best-in-class technology to create workplaces where everyone is included.

The best Android apps of 2021- James Rogerson, TechRadar

In their new roundup of "The best Android apps of 2021," TechRadarhighlights the Drops app for its bite-sized 5-minute daily lessons and engaging visual design.

Edtech success set to extend far beyond Covid boom- Business Matters

According to leading U.K. business publication Business Matters, EdTech is likely to continue seeing success beyond COVID-19 as technology-integrated learning becomes more established in the new normal. The article spotlights Kahoot! as a stand-out example of this trend, citing Kahoot!'s recent financial results and acquisition of leading U.S. K-12 learning platform Clever.

Top 7 Apps That Can Help You Learn A Foreign Language- Frankie Stein, Film Daily

In their top picks for the best apps to help you learn a new language, Film Daily names the Drops app as, "One of the best solutions for visual language learners."

DK partners with Kahoot! to improve digital learning- Sian Bayley, The Bookseller

Global book publisher and new Kahoot! Academy Premium partner DK is now offering collections of kahoots for English language learners of all ages.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.