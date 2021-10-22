Kahoot : in the news roundup, October 22

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Engaging students with gamified learning- CNN

Learn how play-based digital learning technology like Kahoot! has a key role in keeping students engaged and connected in this exclusive conversation with Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, andCNNanchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout on CNN's Tech for Good.

What kind of school are your students returning to?- Brett Henebery,The Educator

In an exclusive interview with Brett Henebery forThe Educator, a leading education publication in Australia, Kahoot! at School and Home lead Sean D'Arcy explores how educators can leverage playful technology to meet the challenges of this academic year.

Rebuilding the social connection in remote settings- Juned Ahsan, Medium

After transitioning to working remotely due to the pandemic, this work team began sparking conversation and social connection with regular trivia sessions on Kahoot!.

17 tools to help you nail your own e-learning- Sophie Cross, AAT

AAT, a leading UK accounting qualification and professional membership group, is showcasing top picks for digital tools to enhance learning at home. Kahoot! is recommended as a platform that enables colleagues or classmates to connect and study together virtually in a fun and engaging way.

Top 5 Game-Based Learning Websites- Meagan Kelly, I Heart EDU

Educator and Google Trainer and Innovator Meagan Kelly names Kahoot! as one of the five best online platforms to get started with game-based learning, highlighting its easy-to-use interface to create engaging learning experiences.

6 Ways Gamification Is Implemented in College Education- Daniel Hall, BBN News

BBN Newshighlights Kahoot! as one of the most popular tools educators use to implement a game-based learning approach in higher education environments, pointing to its wide range of features and engaging interface.

