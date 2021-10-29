Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 10/29 10:27:11 am
50.3 NOK   -2.71%
Kahoot! in the news roundup, October 29
PU
Kahoot! around the world, October 29
PU
MacRumors shares how family and friends can now play kahoots together over FaceTime
PU
Kahoot! in the news roundup, October 29

10/29/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
News
October 29, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, October 29

Check out our roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Here are some of the best SharePlay apps for iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1- Parker Ortolani, 9to5Mac

In their roundup of the best Apple and third-party apps supporting SharePlay, 9to5Machighlights the Kahoot! app for iOS, which now enables iPhone and iPad users to play Kahoot! sessions together over FaceTime.

What Are Simple Formative Assessment Strategies For Learning?- TeachThought

TeachThoughtshares their recommended strategies for delivering formative assessments, where educators check their students' understanding of the material, spotlighting Kahoot! as a student-favorite activity.

Apps and Games That Use iOS 15.1's New SharePlay Feature- Juli Clover, MacRumors

MacRumorshighlights Kahoot! as an app that now supports SharePlay, making it easy for iPhone and iPad users to connect with loved ones by playing kahoots together directly within FaceTime.

Meta-teaching - What you can learn from Inception in the age of coronavirus- Billy Wu, Medium

Billy Wu, a senior lecturer in the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London, highlights Kahoot! as a helpful and easy-to-use tool to increase engagement in class and track students' learning.

Best Tools for Teachers- Tech & Learning

As part of their resource collection of "Best Tools for Teachers," Tech & Learningshares their introductions, how-to guides and inspiration for implementing Kahoot! in the classroom.

5 Fun And Easy-To-Prepare Virtual Games This Halloween Season- PAGEONE

In a roundup of playful and family-friendly activities you can easily coordinate this Halloween, PAGEONEspotlights the special themed kahoots now featured on Kahoot! Academy.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 99,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 729x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 304 M 2 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 254x
EV / Sales 2022 136x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 50,30 $
Average target price 9,66 $
Spread / Average Target -80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-45.69%3 000
ADOBE INC.27.83%304 550
WORKDAY INC.19.67%70 216
AUTODESK, INC.1.04%67 826
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.62%51 312
TWILIO INC.-15.83%50 475