Kahoot! in the news roundup, October 29

Here are some of the best SharePlay apps for iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1- Parker Ortolani, 9to5Mac

In their roundup of the best Apple and third-party apps supporting SharePlay, 9to5Machighlights the Kahoot! app for iOS, which now enables iPhone and iPad users to play Kahoot! sessions together over FaceTime.

What Are Simple Formative Assessment Strategies For Learning?- TeachThought

TeachThoughtshares their recommended strategies for delivering formative assessments, where educators check their students' understanding of the material, spotlighting Kahoot! as a student-favorite activity.

Apps and Games That Use iOS 15.1's New SharePlay Feature- Juli Clover, MacRumors

MacRumorshighlights Kahoot! as an app that now supports SharePlay, making it easy for iPhone and iPad users to connect with loved ones by playing kahoots together directly within FaceTime.

Meta-teaching - What you can learn from Inception in the age of coronavirus- Billy Wu, Medium

Billy Wu, a senior lecturer in the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London, highlights Kahoot! as a helpful and easy-to-use tool to increase engagement in class and track students' learning.

Best Tools for Teachers- Tech & Learning

As part of their resource collection of "Best Tools for Teachers," Tech & Learningshares their introductions, how-to guides and inspiration for implementing Kahoot! in the classroom.

5 Fun And Easy-To-Prepare Virtual Games This Halloween Season- PAGEONE

In a roundup of playful and family-friendly activities you can easily coordinate this Halloween, PAGEONEspotlights the special themed kahoots now featured on Kahoot! Academy.

