    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : in the news roundup, September 24

09/24/2021 | 09:12pm EDT
News
September 24, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, September 24

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Best-in-class tools needed for collaboration, productivity - John Dujay, Canadian HR Reporter
In an exclusive interview with John Dujay of Canadian HR Reporter, James Micklethwait, who leads Kahoot! at work, broke down the findings of the recent Kahoot! 2021 Workplace Culture Report and why they matter for organizations that want to create inclusive workplaces.

8 Multimodal Learning Apps to Power Virtual Classrooms - Cheryl Vaughn MUO
MUO, or MakeUseOf, is showcasing Kahoot! as a featured app for enhancing virtual classrooms, citing Kahoot!'s wide range of features and options to create unique learning experiences whether students are in the classroom or at home.

Best Secondary Tools for Back to School - Tech & Learning
For educators, parents and students starting the new school year in secondary grades (grades 6-12), Tech & Learning has recognized Kahoot! as one of the best educational tools, citing its ease of use, engaging play experience and learning content from favorite brands.

The best free Android apps of 2021: the best apps in the Google Play Store - James Rogerson, TechRadar
The Scripts app, which helps learners build language skills with new alphabets or character-based writing systems, has been chosen as one of TechRadar's top picks for educational apps available for free on Android.

At-Home Employees Need to Feel More Connected - David Nagel, THE Journal
In THE Journal, editor-in-chief David Nagel highlights key points from the Kahoot! 2021 Workplace Culture report, pointing to the importance of businesses connecting team members no matter their location.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 01:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90,9 M - -
Net income 2021 6,87 M - -
Net cash 2021 71,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 367x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 659 M 3 647 M -
EV / Sales 2021 39,5x
EV / Sales 2022 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,57 $
Average target price 8,53 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-30.78%3 712
ADOBE INC.24.51%300 532
WORKDAY INC.12.03%66 977
AUTODESK, INC.-4.32%64 232
TWILIO INC.1.39%61 823
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.10%48 783