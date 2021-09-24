Kahoot : in the news roundup, September 24

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Best-in-class tools needed for collaboration, productivity - John Dujay, Canadian HR Reporter

In an exclusive interview with John Dujay of Canadian HR Reporter, James Micklethwait, who leads Kahoot! at work, broke down the findings of the recent Kahoot! 2021 Workplace Culture Report and why they matter for organizations that want to create inclusive workplaces.

8 Multimodal Learning Apps to Power Virtual Classrooms - Cheryl Vaughn MUO

MUO, or MakeUseOf, is showcasing Kahoot! as a featured app for enhancing virtual classrooms, citing Kahoot!'s wide range of features and options to create unique learning experiences whether students are in the classroom or at home.

Best Secondary Tools for Back to School - Tech & Learning

For educators, parents and students starting the new school year in secondary grades (grades 6-12), Tech & Learning has recognized Kahoot! as one of the best educational tools, citing its ease of use, engaging play experience and learning content from favorite brands.

The best free Android apps of 2021: the best apps in the Google Play Store - James Rogerson, TechRadar

The Scripts app, which helps learners build language skills with new alphabets or character-based writing systems, has been chosen as one of TechRadar's top picks for educational apps available for free on Android.

At-Home Employees Need to Feel More Connected - David Nagel, THE Journal

In THE Journal, editor-in-chief David Nagel highlights key points from the Kahoot! 2021 Workplace Culture report, pointing to the importance of businesses connecting team members no matter their location.

