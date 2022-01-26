Kahoot : is empowering all classroom heroes at schools worldwide with a free Kahoot! EDU Support Program

Teaching staff shortages and the uncertainties caused by the ongoing pandemic have impacted the learning journeys of millions of students worldwide, while many teachers and administrators feel the pressure to do more without the resources and support they need.

Due to staff shortages, many teachers and administrators are facing the challenge of keeping those students engaged and learning in meaningful ways.

At Kahoot!, we believe that during these challenging times, it's vital that we all step up to support schools, educators and students so that they can continue to make learning awesome. To help teachers and administrators keep their students connected and engaged in learning, we are launching a free Kahoot! EDU Support Program.

This program gives school administrators the ability to:

Connect and onboard all teachers and substitutes in their school/district within the Kahoot! platform

Create collaborative lessons shared between everyone in your organization

Access ready-to-use content created by our Verified educators, premium partners, and global community of educators

Access a private team space with an unlimited number of groups for teachers to share their content libraries and lesson plans

Reach out to Kahoot! experts during weekly live office hours and get exclusive resources to make the onboarding process seamless and as quick as possible

School administrators from all over the world can sign up to the Kahoot! EDU Support Program by filling out this application form. Once the application is submitted, the EDU pricing card appears, linking to plan code: teacheredu60dnocct_schools.

After submitting their application, school administrators can create a Kahoot! account to start adding their school's teachers and information into their Kahoot! EDU account. After the 60-day free trial is over, school administrators will be able to continue their subscription on a discounted site license. Otherwise, the account will be automatically downgraded to a free Kahoot! Basic plan.

Schools can apply to the Kahoot! EDU Support Program starting today. The plan does not require any credit card registration and will be available for all schools worldwide until March 2022.

For more information about Kahoot! EDU Support Program, school administrators can contact schoolpack@kahoot.com.