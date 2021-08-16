News
August 16, 2021
Kahoot! is featured as one of the top 5 EdTech tools for tablets this year
With the Kahoot! app on tablets, users can create, discover and play interactive and engaging learning games on any subject, for any age
In this roundup of the top 5 digital education tools to try on your tablet, Kahoot! is highlighted for its versatility across all learning environments and contexts, dynamic features and user-friendly interface.
Read the full article here.
