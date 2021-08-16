Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : is featured as one of the top 5 EdTech tools for tablets this year

08/16/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
News
August 16, 2021
Kahoot! is featured as one of the top 5 EdTech tools for tablets this year

With the Kahoot! app on tablets, users can create, discover and play interactive and engaging learning games on any subject, for any age

In this roundup of the top 5 digital education tools to try on your tablet, Kahoot! is highlighted for its versatility across all learning environments and contexts, dynamic features and user-friendly interface.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 785x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 518 M 1 984 M -
EV / Sales 2021 181x
EV / Sales 2022 96,6x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,06 $
Average target price 8,23 $
Spread / Average Target -77,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-59.10%2 096
ADOBE INC.27.43%303 614
AUTODESK, INC.8.99%73 216
TWILIO INC.7.81%64 649
WORKDAY INC.-1.22%58 489
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.52%50 684