News
December 9, 2021
Kahoot! is featured on TES Magazine's 'EdTech 50' list
In a celebration of the people, organizations, products and services enriching learning in the EdTech space, Kahoot! is named as a standout product for game-based learning
TES Magazine has revealed that Kahoot! is among the products, teachers, organizations and other education technology innovators recognized in this year's 'Edtech 50' list.
Read the full article here.
