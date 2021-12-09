Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : is featured on TES Magazine's 'EdTech 50' list

12/09/2021 | 01:02pm EST
December 9, 2021
Kahoot! is featured on TES Magazine's 'EdTech 50' list

In a celebration of the people, organizations, products and services enriching learning in the EdTech space, Kahoot! is named as a standout product for game-based learning

TES Magazine has revealed that Kahoot! is among the products, teachers, organizations and other education technology innovators recognized in this year's 'Edtech 50' list.

Read the full article here.

Kahoot! AS published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 18:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,8 M - -
Net income 2021 9,21 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 303x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 532 M 2 529 M -
EV / Sales 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 64,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,24 $
Average target price 7,69 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-51.16%2 529
ADOBE INC.30.59%310 745
WORKDAY INC.17.82%70 575
AUTODESK, INC.-9.38%60 776
DATADOG, INC.86.06%57 149
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.46%49 774