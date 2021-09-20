News
September 20, 2021
Kahoot! is named a "standout" learning tool for secondary grades this back-to-school season
Tech & Learning highlights Kahoot! in this year's Awards of Excellence program
For educators, parents and students starting the new school year in secondary grades (grades 6-12), Tech & Learning has recognized Kahoot! as one of the best educational tools, citing its ease of use, engaging play experience and learning content from favorite brands.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:21:11 UTC.