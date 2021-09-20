Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : is named a "standout" learning tool for secondary grades this back-to-school season

09/20/2021
September 20, 2021
Kahoot! is named a "standout" learning tool for secondary grades this back-to-school season

Tech & Learning highlights Kahoot! in this year's Awards of Excellence program

For educators, parents and students starting the new school year in secondary grades (grades 6-12), Tech & Learning has recognized Kahoot! as one of the best educational tools, citing its ease of use, engaging play experience and learning content from favorite brands.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90,9 M - -
Net income 2021 6,87 M - -
Net cash 2021 71,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 895x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 870 M 3 317 M -
EV / Sales 2021 317x
EV / Sales 2022 167x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 61,6%
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 59,75 $
Average target price 8,53 $
Spread / Average Target -85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-26.21%3 909
ADOBE INC.30.86%311 794
WORKDAY INC.12.06%66 590
AUTODESK, INC.-5.63%63 350
TWILIO INC.4.25%62 511
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.25%49 196