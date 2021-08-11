Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kahoot : is named as an "essential app" for teachers

08/11/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
News
August 11, 2021
Kahoot! is named as an 'essential app' for teachers

Educators can boost their students' motivation and focus through play with Kahoot!

In their roundup of the top 7 must-have apps for educators this school year, appPicker spotlights Kahoot! as a user-friendly digital tool that can help teachers keep their students engaged in learning.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 21:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:41pKAHOOT : is named as an "essential app" for teachers
PU
08/10KAHOOT : Work team strengthens company culture with a virtual Kahoot! trivia eve..
PU
08/10KAHOOT : is named a top 5 educational platform for any learning environment
PU
08/03KAHOOT : CNET names Drops one of this year's best apps to learn a new language
PU
07/30KAHOOT : in the news July roundup
PU
07/30KAHOOT : TakeLessons names Drops one of the top 10 apps to learn Korean
PU
07/30KAHOOT : VFairs CEO shares how Kahoot! engages audiences at online and hybrid ev..
PU
07/29KAHOOT : grows its presence in Turkey and looks ahead to the future of learning
PU
07/29KAHOOT : Young Entrepreneur Council member recommends Kahoot! to help distribute..
PU
07/29KAHOOT : How to create visually appealing kahoots with GIPHY, Getty Images, and ..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 221x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 141 M 2 155 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,58 $
Average target price 8,23 $
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-57.04%2 165
ADOBE INC.24.32%296 197
AUTODESK, INC.8.98%72 886
TWILIO INC.8.33%64 959
WORKDAY INC.-3.72%57 011
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.21%50 540