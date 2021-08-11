News
August 11, 2021
Kahoot! is named as an 'essential app' for teachers
Educators can boost their students' motivation and focus through play with Kahoot!
In their roundup of the top 7 must-have apps for educators this school year, appPicker spotlights Kahoot! as a user-friendly digital tool that can help teachers keep their students engaged in learning.
