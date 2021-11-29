News
November 29, 2021
Kahoot! is named one of the 11 top EdTech platforms for 2022
Kahoot!'s ranking on LearnPlatform's 2021 EdTech Top 40 list is highlighted, showing its growing use to support learning
In a roundup of the top EdTech tools to watch in 2022, Kahoot! is featured as one of the most popular digital learning platforms, with over half of K-12 teachers in the U.S. already using Kahoot!.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 21:00:05 UTC.