News
August 23, 2021
Kahoot! is named one of the top EdTech tools for the new school year
Educators can deliver formative assessments through play with Kahoot!
In Educational Technology and Mobile Learning's collection of the best EdTech platforms to support learning and productivity this academic year, Kahoot! is included as one of the top three tools for student assessment.
Read the full article here.
