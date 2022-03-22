Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : is named one of this year's top learning apps for students

03/22/2022
News
March 22, 2022
Kahoot! is named one of this year's top learning apps for students

Kids and students of all ages can power up their learning with the Kahoot! app for iOS and Android

In Rebellion Research's new roundup of 2022's best educational apps for students, Kahoot! is highlighted as a widely-used platform that drives engaging and interactive learning.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:22pKAHOOT : Study International shares how Kahoot! Multiplication by DragonBox can help power..
PU
05:22pKAHOOT : TechBullion highlights Kahoot! as a top platform for playful learning
PU
05:22pKAHOOT : is named one of this year's top learning apps for students
PU
04:52pKAHOOT : Schools inspire a love of math with this inter-school math competition on Kahoot!
PU
04:32pKAHOOT : Elementary educator recommends Kahoot! for science test prep
PU
03/21KAHOOT : Learn fire safety with Sparky the Fire Dog® on Kahoot! Academy
PU
03/18KAHOOT : in the news roundup, March 18
PU
03/18AMAZING EDUCATORS LIKE YOU TALK ABOU : Spring edition
PU
03/18KAHOOT : stands with Ukraine
PU
03/17KAHOOT : Sifted points to Kahoot! as a standout company in European EdTech
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 190x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 580 M 1 571 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 60,6%
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,23 $
Average target price 5,39 $
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-39.53%1 579
ADOBE INC.-20.01%213 958
WORKDAY, INC.-11.11%60 953
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.93%48 859
AUTODESK, INC.-24.47%46 152
DATADOG, INC.-21.32%43 991