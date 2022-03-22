|
Kahoot : is named one of this year's top learning apps for students
News
March 22, 2022
Kahoot! is named one of this year's top learning apps for students
Kids and students of all ages can power up their learning with the Kahoot! app for iOS and Android
In Rebellion Research's new roundup of 2022's best educational apps for students, Kahoot! is highlighted as a widely-used platform that drives engaging and interactive learning.
Read the full article here.
