Kahoot : is spotlighted as a gamechanger for educators and students
News
January 5, 2022
Kahoot! is spotlighted as a gamechanger for educators and students
Teachers of all tech skill levels can get started with Kahoot!'s easy-to-use interface, says Miriam Hedija for early childhood learning directory Kiddy123
Kahoot! is recommended as a top app to help teachers spark student engagement, participation and motivation in the classroom through friendly competition and playful learning.
Read the full article here.
|All news about KAHOOT! ASA
|Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
|Sales 2021
93,8 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
9,21 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
107 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|304x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
2 559 M
2 575 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|26,1x
|EV / Sales 2022
|13,8x
|Nbr of Employees
|415
|Free-Float
|65,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|
5,26 $
|Average target price
|
7,69 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
46,2%