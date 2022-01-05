Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : is spotlighted as a gamechanger for educators and students

01/05/2022 | 02:38pm EST
News
January 5, 2022
Kahoot! is spotlighted as a gamechanger for educators and students

Teachers of all tech skill levels can get started with Kahoot!'s easy-to-use interface, says Miriam Hedija for early childhood learning directory Kiddy123

Kahoot! is recommended as a top app to help teachers spark student engagement, participation and motivation in the classroom through friendly competition and playful learning.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 19:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,8 M - -
Net income 2021 9,21 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 304x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 559 M 2 575 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 65,0%
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,26 $
Average target price 7,69 $
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA0.00%2 561
ADOBE INC.-2.30%263 593
WORKDAY INC.-7.37%63 265
AUTODESK, INC.-1.07%61 194
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.41%49 595
DATADOG, INC.-11.43%49 224