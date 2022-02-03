Log in
Kahoot : launches Vimeo integration to make learning more awesome!

02/03/2022 | 08:41am EST
Press
February 3, 2022
Kahoot! launches Vimeo integration to make learning more awesome!

This integration enables anyone to add Vimeo videos to their kahoot sessions, creating more dynamic and visually compelling learning experiences for lessons, presentations, events and more.

Oslo, Norway (February 3, 2022): Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, today announced it has integrated Vimeo, the world's leading all-in-one video software solution, enabling a free enhanced feature which allows all Kahoot! users to add Vimeo videos to their Kahoot! sessions.

Making learning awesome together

In the last 12 months, 2 billion participants (non-unique) engaged in more than 300 million kahoot sessions to power interactive learning at school, at work and at home. This includes more than 9 million educators, hundreds of thousands of businesses and millions of families worldwide, using Kahoot! as a trusted destination for learning and engagement for all ages and settings.

Vimeo provides simple, powerful video tools that enable its global community of over 230 million users to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Many Kahoot! users already use Vimeo, valuing its commitment to high-quality streaming, user privacy and maintaining an ad-free environment.

Bring learning into focus with the magic of video

Video is a powerful tool for increasing participants' attention and engagement, which can help learning stick. By combining video with the interactivity of Kahoot!, you can create more dynamic, multisensory learning experiences that keep participants engaged from beginning to end.

Whether users are collaborating with team members, teaching students or helping their kids study at home, this integration makes it easy to create even more visually captivating, engaging and impactful learning moments.

Animating learning with Vimeo on Kahoot!

"We know that for our users around the world, being able to keep participants connected, energized and learning from anywhere is a top priority," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "Vimeo is one of the most trusted platforms for hosting and discovering high-quality videos, which can take engagement to the next level when combined with the interactive experience of Kahoot!. We're excited to offer this feature for all Kahoot! users as part of our commitment to making learning awesome for everyone, everywhere!"

"Video is the most dynamic medium to reach and engage people, and a powerful resource for anyone looking to unlock the full potential of learning," said Richard Bloom, SVP of Business Development, Vimeo. "Vimeo is bringing our powerful video capabilities to platforms across the web, and we're thrilled to integrate with Kahoot! so their large and growing community of users can seamlessly and easily leverage video in their learning sessions."

To learn more about how to use Vimeo with Kahoot!, read our blog post.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30+ million active accounts, with 2 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 13:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
