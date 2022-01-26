Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kahoot : launches a free Kahoot! EDU Support Program to empower all classroom heroes at schools worldwide

01/26/2022 | 09:37am EST
Press
January 26, 2022
Kahoot! launches a free Kahoot! EDU Support Program to empower all classroom heroes at schools worldwide

To help schools overcome teaching staff shortages worldwide, Kahoot! is launching a new Kahoot! EDU Support Program that offers a free 60-day site license for all staff members in any school or district. With access to ready-to-use content created by Kahoot! Verified educators and premium partners, teachers can save time creating engaging lessons for in-person or virtual classrooms.

Oslo, Norway (January 26, 2022): Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, announced today the launch of its new Kahoot! EDU Support Program for elementary schools. This program is designed to help teachers and school administrators keep their students connected and engaged in learning during in-person and remote learning.

"Teacher shortages and the uncertainties caused by the ongoing pandemic have impacted the learning journeys of millions of students worldwide" said Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot!. "We believe that during these challenging times, it's vital that we all step up to support schools, educators and students so that they can continue to make learning awesome. However, in times like these, we need to understand that first, we need to make teaching accessible for the educators who are stepping up to fill the gap".

School administrators from all over the world can register their school and sign up to the Kahoot! EDU Support Program by filling out this application form. After submitting the form, school administrators will need to create a Kahoot! account to start adding their school's teachers and personnel into their Kahoot! EDU account.

This program gives school administrators the ability to:

  • Connect and onboard all teachers and substitutes in their school/district within the Kahoot! platform
  • Create collaborative lessons shared between everyone in their organization
  • Access ready-to-use content created by Kahoot! Verified educators, premium partners, and global community of educators
  • Access to a private team space with an unlimited number of groups for teachers to share their content libraries and lesson plans
  • Connect with Kahoot! Experts during weekly live office hours
  • Access to exclusive resources to make the onboarding process seamless and as quick as possible

Schools can apply to the Kahoot! EDU Support Program starting today. The plan does not require credit card registration or commitments and will be available for all schools worldwide until March 2022.

For more information about how to register for the EDU Support Program read our blog post. School administrators who want to know more about Kahoot! EDU licenses can contact schoolpack@kahoot.com.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30+ million active accounts, with 2 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 206x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 700 M 1 692 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,13x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,49 $
Average target price 6,23 $
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-33.13%1 692
ADOBE INC.-11.35%237 133
WORKDAY INC.-13.57%59 028
AUTODESK, INC.-16.86%51 425
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.02%45 131
DATADOG, INC.-29.74%39 046