Kahoot : Access content from top publishers on Kahoot! Academy

Kahoot! Academy Connect was launched in March this year. It is a first-of-its-kind community for content sharing and networking platform where educators and learners can build and join communities, share knowledge and resources and make learning awesome!

Starting today, Kahoot! users can also follow their favorite brands and publishers and get access to exclusive updates from Kahoot! Academy Premium partners, directly inside the Kahoot! platform. This will make it even easier for anyone to discover unique learning content from the brands and publishersthey love-such as Disney, Angry Birds, Cambridge Assessment English, Rebel Girls and more.

Stay up-to-date with your favorite publishers on Kahoot! Academy

Once you follow a publisher or educator on Kahoot! Academy, you will be the first to know about all their updates, including new kahoots and learning content.

Publishers will be able to connect with their audience directly on Kahoot! and get valuable feedback from educators, parents, and learners, build a strong, active community and keep their followers engaged with new content and learning experiences.

To learn more about becoming a content publisher or Premium partner, visit our Kahoot! Academy Publisher page.

Make learning awesome in a safe and uplifting community on Kahoot! Academy

All Kahoot! users can join this unique online community that brings together educators, learners and content publishers to create meaningful learning experiences. Educators and learners can enjoy immediate access to all the newest content from their trusted publishers, tailored to their needs. By following your favorite brands on Kahoot! Academy, high-quality learning material will be at your fingertips, making it easier than ever to find the resources you need, across subjects, ages and languages.

