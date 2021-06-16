Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Access content from top publishers on Kahoot! Academy

06/16/2021
Kahoot! Academy Connect was launched in March this year. It is a first-of-its-kind community for content sharing and networking platform where educators and learners can build and join communities, share knowledge and resources and make learning awesome!

Starting today, Kahoot! users can also follow their favorite brands and publishers and get access to exclusive updates from Kahoot! Academy Premium partners, directly inside the Kahoot! platform. This will make it even easier for anyone to discover unique learning content from the brands and publishersthey love-such as Disney, Angry Birds, Cambridge Assessment English, Rebel Girls and more.

Stay up-to-date with your favorite publishers on Kahoot! Academy

Once you follow a publisher or educator on Kahoot! Academy, you will be the first to know about all their updates, including new kahoots and learning content.

Publishers will be able to connect with their audience directly on Kahoot! and get valuable feedback from educators, parents, and learners, build a strong, active community and keep their followers engaged with new content and learning experiences.

To learn more about becoming a content publisher or Premium partner, visit our Kahoot! Academy Publisher page.

Make learning awesome in a safe and uplifting community on Kahoot! Academy

All Kahoot! users can join this unique online community that brings together educators, learners and content publishers to create meaningful learning experiences. Educators and learners can enjoy immediate access to all the newest content from their trusted publishers, tailored to their needs. By following your favorite brands on Kahoot! Academy, high-quality learning material will be at your fingertips, making it easier than ever to find the resources you need, across subjects, ages and languages.

To follow the latest news about Kahoot! Academy, visit kahoot.com/academy or subscribe to Kahoot! News.

Interested in becoming a Verified educator? Learn more here:

Kahoot! AS published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:33:02 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 8,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 153x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 887 M 3 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 37,3x
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,94 $
Last Close Price 8,22 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-28.15%3 879
ADOBE INC.9.67%266 960
AUTODESK, INC.-9.36%61 718
TWILIO INC.-0.89%58 751
WORKDAY INC.-3.26%57 401
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.70%48 860