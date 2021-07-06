Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : Brazilian Kahoot! Ambassador shares how his teaching comes together with Kahoot! and Wakelet

07/06/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
News
July 6, 2021
Brazilian Kahoot! Ambassador shares how his teaching comes together with Kahoot! and Wakelet

Read about new teaching strategies that are possible with Kahoot! and Wakelet

Kahoot! Ambassador Vitor Bruno prefers to use the best tools that support different sorts of media that help his students and teachers learn. He has found that pairing with Kahoot! and Wakelet.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 21:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98,4 M - -
Net income 2021 15,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 79,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 791x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 581 M 3 174 M -
EV / Sales 2021 279x
EV / Sales 2022 148x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 58,35 $
Average target price 11,55 $
Spread / Average Target -80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-40.23%3 234
ADOBE INC.18.59%277 846
TWILIO INC.14.82%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.-2.49%63 527
WORKDAY INC.-0.55%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.63%49 049