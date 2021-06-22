Kahoot : Educators can reinforce student learning with the Kahoot! Google Classroom add-on

News
June 22, 2021
Educators can reinforce student learning with the Kahoot! Google Classroom add-on
Google Classroom's upcoming feature will enable teachers to access Kahoot! directly inside Classroom
Expansión reports on Google's recent announcement of new innovations for Google Classroom, including add-ons, which will make it easier than ever for educators to access learning content and resources from partners such as Kahoot!.
Read the full article here.
