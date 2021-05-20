Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Host kahoots directly from your PowerPoint presentation to make your lesson more interactive

05/20/2021 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to our recent survey, one in four teachers on Kahoot! uses PowerPoint to present learning content during their lessons. To help you introduce topics, teach, and engage students - all in one lesson, without switching between multiple windows - we've integrated Kahoot! with PowerPoint. Whether you teach in class, virtually or in a hybrid format, with our new add-in, you can make your lesson truly interactive by bringing your favorite tools together!

How the new integration works

Here's how to add and host a kahoot in your PowerPoint presentation:

  1. Install the Kahoot! add-in for PowerPoint by following these simple steps.
  2. Add your key content to PowerPoint slides.
  3. Copy the link of the kahoot you previously created or found on our platform, and paste it into the Kahoot! add-in within PowerPoint.
  4. Continue editing your slides.
  5. During your lesson, go through slides as usual, and host your kahoot without leaving the presenter view.

After your lesson, you'll be able to dive into a report with the class results in the Reports section of Kahoot!.

This feature is available in the following plans for teachers: Kahoot! Premium, Premium+ and EDU.

Import your existing PowerPoint slides

Did you know that it's also possible to import your existing PowerPoint slides into a kahoot you're working on? This will let you reuse learning content you have previously created, save time on preparing your lesson, and boost student participation. Just follow these simple steps:

  1. Log in to your Kahoot! teacher account and click Create to start creating your new kahoot.
  2. In the left-side panel, click Import slides.
  3. Click Upload file and choose an existing presentation from your computer, or drag the file into the dialog.
  4. Once uploaded, you can move your slides around or delete some of them, but you won't be able to edit the content in them directly. Add interactive questions to recap on the key points, assess learning, and make sure students understand the new learning material.

To use this feature, you'll need a Kahoot! Pro subscription or above. Are you using Kahoot! at work? Read how this integration can power up your presentations, training sessions, and more.

Try our new integration in action - we hope you enjoy teaching with your two favorite tools combined in one interactive experience!

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
09:44aKAHOOT  : Host kahoots directly from your PowerPoint presentation to make your l..
PU
09:44aKAHOOT  : New! Deliver presentations that keep everyone energized with Kahoot!'s..
PU
05/19KAHOOT  : Milenio showcases Kahoot!'s teacher appreciation and benefits of techn..
PU
05/19KAHOOT  : ChessKid puts students' chess skills to the test in a livestreamed Kah..
PU
05/19KAHOOT  : Developer community to host virtual Kahoot! championship
PU
05/19KAHOOT  : Presentation featuring Clever
PU
05/19KAHOOT  : 5 fun learning apps by Kahoot! teachers can now enjoy with their famil..
PU
05/19KAHOOT  : Make learning awesome in French, Brazilian Portuguese, Norwegian, Engl..
PU
05/19INTRODUCING KAHOOT! 360 SPIRIT : A new employee-powered engagement platform for ..
PU
05/19KAHOOT  : Introducing Kahoot!+ Make learning awesome for the entire family
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,9 M - -
Net income 2021 8,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -929x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 130 M 3 140 M -
EV / Sales 2021 33,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,16 $
Last Close Price 6,62 $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-42.12%3 140
ADOBE INC.-3.93%230 302
AUTODESK, INC.-10.27%60 291
WORKDAY INC.-5.68%55 131
TWILIO INC.-11.86%51 096
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.40%45 387