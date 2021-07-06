Kahoot : Learn how Kahoot! is making learning awesome globally in El Economista

News
July 6, 2021
Learn how Kahoot! is making learning awesome globally in El Economista
What makes Kahoot! unique, and how does it improve learning outcomes for all ages? Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, introduces readers to the Kahoot! experience and reports on the company's recent growth.
Language: en español
In an exclusive interview with El Economista, Kahoot! CEO Eilert Hanoa shares insights into Kahoot!'s guiding principles of inclusivity, playfulness and curiosity, and gives a sneak peek into upcoming initiatives for the global learning company.
Read the full article here.
