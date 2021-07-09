Kahoot : Library organizes fundraiser Kahoot! trivia event

News
July 9, 2021
Library organizes fundraiser Kahoot! trivia event
The virtual trivia night aims to raise funds for special projects at the library
Fort Erie Public Library is welcoming patrons to put their trivia skills to the test in an online game night on Kahoot!. The event will raise money to support community programs at the library.
Read the full article here.
