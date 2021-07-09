Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Malaysia-based educator uses Kahoot! to keep distance learning interactive

07/09/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
News
July 9, 2021
Malaysia-based educator uses Kahoot! to keep distance learning interactive

Educator highlights Kahoot! as a top tool enabling students to actively participate while learning from home

R. Viloshena, a teacher in Selangor, Malaysia, shares her strategies for effective and engaging distance learning, including using Kahoot!.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96,4 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 228x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 325 M 2 348 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,91 $
Average target price 9,13 $
Spread / Average Target 85,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-54.66%3 234
ADOBE INC.21.16%277 846
TWILIO INC.13.69%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.-3.02%63 527
WORKDAY INC.-1.05%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.24%49 049