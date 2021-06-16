Kahoot : Marie Claire showcases the Kahoot! Poio Read app's new language support

News
June 15, 2021
Marie Claire showcases the Kahoot! Poio Read app's new language support
The learn-to-read app is now available in Italian and German to bring the joy of reading to even more learners worldwide
Language: in italiano
Maria Claire is spotlighting the recent addition of German and Italian language options within the Kahoot! Poio Read app, part of the Kahoot! family of the apps, following the growth of Kahoot!'s presence in Italy.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 15:17:00 UTC.