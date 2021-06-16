Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Marie Claire showcases the Kahoot! Poio Read app's new language support

06/16/2021 | 11:18am EDT
News
June 15, 2021
Marie Claire showcases the Kahoot! Poio Read app's new language support

The learn-to-read app is now available in Italian and German to bring the joy of reading to even more learners worldwide

Language: in italiano

Maria Claire is spotlighting the recent addition of German and Italian language options within the Kahoot! Poio Read app, part of the Kahoot! family of the apps, following the growth of Kahoot!'s presence in Italy.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 15:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 103 M - -
Net income 2021 9,46 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 153x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 887 M 3 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 37,5x
EV / Sales 2022 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,43 $
Last Close Price 8,22 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-28.15%3 879
ADOBE INC.9.67%262 891
AUTODESK, INC.-9.36%60 891
TWILIO INC.-0.89%57 454
WORKDAY INC.-3.26%57 285
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.34%48 726