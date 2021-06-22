Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Science North invites teens and adults to celebrate science with a Kahoot! trivia contest

06/22/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
June 22, 2021
Science North invites teens and adults to celebrate science with a Kahoot! trivia contest

The competition brings interactivity to this year's Sault Ste. Marie Science Festival

The 7th annual Sault Ste. Marie Science Festival is set to take place virtually this year, with a lineup of events including the It's Not Rocket Science! Trivia Night hosted on Kahoot!.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 21:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:46pKAHOOT  : Science North invites teens and adults to celebrate science with a Kah..
PU
05:46pKAHOOT  : Educators can reinforce student learning with the Kahoot! Google Class..
PU
07:07aKAHOOT  : Prepares Documents For Clever's Acquisition
MT
04:11a20+ SESSIONS, 30+ FANTASTIC SPEAKERS : Catch up with the key highlights of Kahoo..
PU
06/21KAHOOT  : 100 students competed in the uTalk Language Games on Kahoot!
PU
06/21KAHOOT  : 98thPercentile to host a Kahoot! Spelling Bee
PU
06/21KAHOOT  : is highlighted as a popular tool to integrate technology in the classr..
PU
06/21KAHOOT  : 5 Kahoot! 360 Spirit-powered tips to make remote hires feel engaged an..
PU
06/18KAHOOT  : in the news roundup, June 18
PU
06/18KAHOOT  : around the world, June 18
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 103 M - -
Net income 2021 9,46 M - -
Net cash 2021 74,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8 082x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 889 M 3 251 M -
EV / Sales 2021 269x
EV / Sales 2022 141x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 59,00 $
Average target price 11,43 $
Spread / Average Target -80,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-38.03%3 251
ADOBE INC.13.09%271 945
AUTODESK, INC.-7.24%62 312
TWILIO INC.7.29%62 196
WORKDAY INC.-1.12%58 551
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.31%48 231