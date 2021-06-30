Log in
Kahoot : Tech & Learning offers a Kahoot! lesson plan in its "New Teacher Starter Kit"

06/30/2021
News
June 29, 2021
Tech & Learning offers a Kahoot! lesson plan in its 'New Teacher Starter Kit'

New teachers can get started using Kahoot! in their classes with this in-depth lesson plan

In their one-stop-shop collection of EdTech resources for new teachers, Tech & Learning highlights their lesson plan for implementing Kahoot! for Elementary-level classes.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 14,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 79,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 562x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 288 M 3 294 M -
EV / Sales 2021 31,7x
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-36.34%3 234
ADOBE INC.18.12%277 846
TWILIO INC.18.22%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.-2.49%63 527
WORKDAY, INC.2.83%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.48%49 049