Kahoot : Tech & Learning offers a Kahoot! lesson plan in its "New Teacher Starter Kit"

News
June 29, 2021
Tech & Learning offers a Kahoot! lesson plan in its 'New Teacher Starter Kit'
New teachers can get started using Kahoot! in their classes with this in-depth lesson plan
In their one-stop-shop collection of EdTech resources for new teachers, Tech & Learning highlights their lesson plan for implementing Kahoot! for Elementary-level classes.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:23:02 UTC.