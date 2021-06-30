Kahoot : VFairs names Kahoot! one of the top 6 virtual games to keep virtual events engaging

News
June 29, 2021
vFairs names Kahoot! one of the top 6 virtual games to keep virtual events engaging
Event hosts can take engagement to the next level with games like Kahoot!
As virtual events become more and more common, vFairs introduces its pick for the best 6 virtual games to help you hold your attendees' attention and bring the event to life, including Kahoot!.
Read the full article here.
