Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Whiteboard.fi is highlighted for streamlining collaboration with teachers and students

05/25/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
May 25, 2021
Whiteboard.fi is highlighted for streamlining collaboration with teachers and students

With Whiteboard.fi, educators can check in on their students' learning from anywhere with the click of a button

In a roundup of the top 7 online whiteboard tools to enable collaboration virtually, Geekflare recommends Whiteboard.fi-a member of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms-as, 'a perfect one for teaching purposes.' The article explores Whiteboard.fi's features that enable teachers to track students' learning, provide instant feedback and review content digitally.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:59pKAHOOT  : Whiteboard.fi is highlighted for streamlining collaboration with teach..
PU
05/24KAHOOT  : Forbes Colombia spotlights how Kahoot! brings joy to virtual learning
PU
05/24KAHOOT  : integration with PowerPoint makes it easy to bring interactivity to yo..
PU
05/24KAHOOT  : Organizations can bring next-level engagement to virtual meetings with..
PU
05/24SAVE THE DATE : Register for the Kahoot! EDU Summit on June 16 and 17
PU
05/21KAHOOT  : in the news roundup, May 21
PU
05/21KAHOOT  : around the world, May 21
PU
05/21KAHOOT  : is named one of the top 7 apps for sparking interactivity at school an..
PU
05/21KAHOOT  : CEO Eilert Hanoa shares insights into expanding globally in a unique e..
PU
05/21KAHOOT  : Pasadena children's museum invites kids to explore their environment w..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 8,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9 116x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 725 M 3 693 M -
EV / Sales 2021 296x
EV / Sales 2022 147x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,94 $
Last Close Price 65,00 $
Spread / Highest target -81,6%
Spread / Average Target -81,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-37.71%3 355
ADOBE INC.-0.46%238 623
AUTODESK, INC.-5.85%63 264
WORKDAY INC.-2.34%57 082
TWILIO INC.-4.26%55 501
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.10%46 772