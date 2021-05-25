Kahoot : Whiteboard.fi is highlighted for streamlining collaboration with teachers and students

With Whiteboard.fi, educators can check in on their students' learning from anywhere with the click of a button

In a roundup of the top 7 online whiteboard tools to enable collaboration virtually, Geekflare recommends Whiteboard.fi-a member of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms-as, 'a perfect one for teaching purposes.' The article explores Whiteboard.fi's features that enable teachers to track students' learning, provide instant feedback and review content digitally.

