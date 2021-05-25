Kahoot : Whiteboard.fi is highlighted for streamlining collaboration with teachers and students

News
May 25, 2021
Whiteboard.fi is highlighted for streamlining collaboration with teachers and students
With Whiteboard.fi, educators can check in on their students' learning from anywhere with the click of a button
In a roundup of the top 7 online whiteboard tools to enable collaboration virtually, Geekflare recommends Whiteboard.fi-a member of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms-as, 'a perfect one for teaching purposes.' The article explores Whiteboard.fi's features that enable teachers to track students' learning, provide instant feedback and review content digitally.
Read the full article here.
